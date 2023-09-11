Manhunt over: police arrest Temple homicide suspect attempting to flee the country

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department, working with several Texas and federal law enforcement agencies, arrested a homicide suspect attempting to flee the United States.

On Sept. 10, officers conducted a welfare check at the Economy Inn located in the 200 block of W Ave G, and located the body of a woman.

Surveillance footage from the motel showed the victim and the male suspect check in on Sept. 9.

“The video showed no one else enter the room,” police said. An “intense” manhunt for the suspect, a 29-year-old Columbian National, soon followed.

Police said the suspect was attempting to flee the country through the Austin, and then Dallas Airports.

The Temple Criminal Investigations Division worked with the Belton Police Department, Texas Rangers, Austin and Dallas Police, Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE), Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Enforcement and Removal Operations Team (ERO) to track the suspect, who was taken into custody in Dallas.

Temple Detectives are on the way to Dallas to speak with the suspect.

This case is under investigation. Police did not provide additional information about the victim or the suspect. Their names have not been released at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously.

