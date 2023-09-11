Advertise
Teens arrested after home invasion in Beverly Hills; family terrorized at gunpoint during armed robbery

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEVERLY HILLS, Texas (KWTX) - Two boys ages 15 and 16 are charged with first degree burglary with intent to commit another felony, aggravated robbery, and evading arrest in a motor vehicle after they forced their way into a home, terrorized a family at gunpoint, and then led a police officer on a car chase, said Beverly Hills Police Chief Kory Martin.

The home invasion happened on Sept. 5 at approximately 11:30 p.m. at a residence in the 3100 Block of Connor Avenue.

Police said the teen suspects entered the home by force while brandishing handguns and pointed the weapons at five adults and three children inside the home.

“The victims described the two suspects as being verbally threatening, but also laughing with one another as they terrorized the family,” Martin wrote in a news release.

The teens allegedly stole money and attempted to steal a truck at the scene.

A Beverly Hills patrol officer arrived at the home in under one minute and immediately located the suspects parked in a white Cadillac about two blocks away in the area near 30th and Connor Avenue.

The officer observed the suspects removing their masks and was able to pull up in front of the car with her sirens activated, Martin said.

“The two suspects refused to stop and drove in the direction of the officer’s vehicle,” the police chief further said.

The officer prevented a head-on collision and pursued the suspects, who eventually got away.

Police used license plate readers to get more information about the white Cadillac, and on Sept. 7, officers served a search warrant at a residence in the 2700 Block of N. 19th Street in Waco.

Officers seized the white Cadillac, a firearm matching the description of the weapon used during the home invasion, and “other evidence linking a 15-year-old-male to the crime.”

Martin said further evidence was also located linking a 16-year-old-male accomplice to the crime.

Both teenagers were taken into custody that day.

Their names were not released by police.

