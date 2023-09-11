Advertise
Temple Fire and Rescue set to hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony

By Ally Kadlubar
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Fire and Rescue will be hosting its annual remembrance ceremony Monday to honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

“It’s a way for us to honor those that had lost their lives, pay respects to those civilians that were there, too, right alongside those firefighters and police,” Santos Soto, the public information officer for Temple Fire and Rescue, said.

Soto said firefighters will gather at Central Fire Station in downtown Temple. Agencies and first responders throughout the county are invited to attend as well.

The ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. which is around the time the attacks on the World Trade Center began unfolding. Soto said there will be a moment of silence to commemorate the nearly 3,000 people who died followed by a timeline of the tragic events that happened throughout the day 22 years ago.

Firefighters will raise the American flag which was a symbol of nation coming together in response to the tragedy. Temple Fire and Rescue will also ring the bell to honor those who died in the line of duty on Sept. 11, 2001.

Soto said the department hopes to educate future generations about the importance of this day and what it means to the community and the entire nation as he said many people joined local fire departments after the attacks.

“It’s something that I’ve seen that a lot of firefighters, a lot of first responders, paramedics, EMS, police officers all still hold dear to their hearts because of the way that the events happened,” he said. “So many Americans, so many people, even here in Temple, participate with us, and the public comes out, and they want to remember that, too, as how it brought everybody together and what we stood for.”

The ceremony will be from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Monday at Central Fire Station, 210 N. Third St, in Temple. The ceremony is open to the public and free.

