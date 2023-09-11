Trial underway for Central Texas woman accused of having sex with boyfriend while man’s child relative watched, recorded encounters

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Testimony got underway Monday in the trial of a former West woman charged with having inappropriate sexual relations with her boyfriend while his young family member watched, including at least twice when the girl videoed the sexual encounters.

Cristina Marie Marsh, 28, is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on five counts of indecency with a child by exposure, third-degree felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count.

Prosecutors Jessica Washington and Liz Buice and Marsh’s attorney, Jason P. Darling, spent most of Monday selecting a jury of six women and six men to hear the case before two former West police officers testified to start the prosecution’s case.

Washington told the jury in opening statements that an 11-year-old girl, a relative of Marsh’s boyfriend, Joshua David Orler, stayed regularly with Orler and Marsh at their Marable Street home in West. The girl, now 14, woke up in the middle of the night, and Orler apologized to her for his and Marsh’s loud lovemaking session, Washington said.

Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about two hours before finding Joshua David Orler, a 35-year-old construction worker, guilty. (KWTX)

Orler invited the girl into their room to watch them have sex, which became a regular occurrence, she said.

“There are certain things that when you see them, you can’t unsee them,” Washington said. “There are things that are so unnerving that they are seared into your brain forever…This child saw things that she shouldn’t know about and things she should never have seen.”

Darling deferred his opening statement.

Former West officers Arthur McGilton and Richard Milligan opened prosecution testimony by describing the actions they took after the girl reported the situation to her mother and her mother called West PD.

Milligan arranged for the girl to be interviewed at the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children in Waco and then got arrest warrants for Orler and Marsh and a search warrant to seize Orler’s iPad, which contained 400 images, including explicit images of Marsh, and six videos.

Orler was sentenced to 20 years in prison in May 2022 after a 19th State District Court jury found him guilty of 10 counts of indecency with a child by exposure.

Prosecution testimony will resume Tuesday morning.

