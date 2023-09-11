Advertise
Waco Fire Department honors first responders, victims who perished during 9/11 attacks

Waco Fire Department honors first responders, victims who perished on 9/11. KWTX Chief Photographer Bradley Vaughn has the sights and sounds.
By Bradley Vaughn
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Fire Department Stations #1 and #6 on Monday, Sept. 11, honored the first responders and victims who perished during the terrorist attacks 22 years ago.

The department held its annual 911 observance at all fire stations Monday morning at the exact time the World Trade Center towers, the Pentagon, and a plane went down during the attacks on that fateful morning.

All fire stations parked their fire engines outside, and firefighters stood at attention while holding a moment of silence during each first call.

The first call came at 7:46 a.m., the exact time the first twin tower was struck by jetliner. The second moment of silence was held at 8:03 a.m. when second tower was struck.

The Pentagon was struck by a plane at 8:37 a.m. At 10:03 a.m., a fourth hijacked plane crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania after a struggle involving passengers who fought the terrorists for control of the aircraft.

The Waco Fire Department said Monday’s moving ceremony is a way to commemorate the men and women who lost their lives during one of the darkest days in U.S. history.

