A week of wetter, cooler weather!

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
We very well could have just said goodbye to 100° days for the rest of the year. That’s something to celebrate! We have a significant drop in temperatures and everyone is going to notice the difference in the weather this week. Our high temperatures aren’t even in the 90s for most of the next 10 days -- we’re going to be enjoying the drop in temperatures this week with most days in the 80s. Plus, this stretch of cooler weather comes with a nice rain chance. There’s a lot to smile about in the weather department this week.

Let’s talk rain - we’ve got a few days of wet weather. Overnight most should be without rain, but some scattered showers and non-severe storms may move in from the northwest after midnight through daybreak Tuesday. These scattered morning showers will help to keep the rain chances around for the majority of the day Tuesday, especially since a cold front will be pushing toward our area, but coverage may be a bit limited. Tuesday’s extra rain chances will help to drop highs for most into the upper 80s! The cold front that’ll be pushing toward our area Tuesday will just kind of hang around the area for the few days.=, which means we get to see a few more rounds of rain before we dry & heat up for next week.

We’ll still get a temperature drop even if the front doesn’t push in, but the “stuck” front will also leave the train tracks for small disturbances to ride down for the rest of the week. Although we’ll likely see at least some rain Monday and Tuesday, much better rain chances, 40% or greater, are in the forecast Wednesday through Saturday. We can’t firmly pin down the specific rain timing for Wednesday through Saturday as each wave of rain will help dictate when the next round pushes through, but the most widespread rain and the days with the best chances for daytime rain will be Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The extra rain will keep high temperatures Wednesday through Saturday in the mid-80s with morning lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Another cold front pushes through our area Saturday, but this time drier air comes with it and ends rain chances Sunday. Make some plans to be outside Sunday! It’s going to be a gorgeous day with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. Highs return to the low 90s by Tuesday of next week.

Record Streaks & Top 10 Lists for the Summer of 2023CountRankingRecord (Year)
Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation
STREAK: July 2nd - August 26th, 2023		561stLONGEST STREAK ON RECORD
Longest Streak of Days without Measurable Precipitation
STREAK: June 16th - August 26th, 2023		712nd2ND LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD
Spot 1: 82 days
(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924)
Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures
STREAK: July 17th - August 14th, 2023		29Tied 5th With 1998Spot 1: 44 days (Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011)
Longest Streak of Lows 80°+
STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023		124thSpot 1: 15 days (1934)
Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures6August 9th - 14th, 2023
Days in 2023 At/Above 100°653rd (likely done for 2023)Spot 1: 90 days (2011) Next: 68 days (2022)
Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter262nd (likely done for 2023)Spot 1: 32 days (2011)
Morning Lows 80°+ (Total Count for the Year)
- most recent occurrence was on September 9		21Tied 8th (likely done for 2023)Spot 1: 50 (1925) Next: 26 days (1969, 1923)

- Charts updated on September 11th

