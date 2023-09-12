Arrest Warrant: Woman found dead in Temple motel died as a result of ‘homicidal violence,’ Colombian national charged

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Yeison Bejarano-Berrios, 29, a Colombian national, is charged with murder and assault causing bodily injury in the death of 28-year-old Yessica Diaz-Piñeda, who was found dead in a motel room by police officers.

On Sept. 10, an individual who had been with Diaz-Piñeda and Bejarano-Berrios before they checked in to the local motel called police to report she had not heard from the Diaz-Piñeda and was concerned because Bejarano-Berrios had a “history of violence,” an arrest warrant states.

Investigators obtained a report detailing previous allegations of assault and family violence involving the suspect and the victim, police wrote in the warrant.

Officers conducted a welfare check at the Economy Inn located in the 200 block of W Ave G, and located Diaz-Piñeda’s body inside room #6. The victim had “numerous injuries consistent with blunt force trauma and lacerations caused by homicidal violence,” investigators wrote, adding “the victim died as a result of her injuries.”

Surveillance footage from the motel recorded the victim and the suspect checking in on Sept. 9. “The video showed no one else enter the room,” police said.

The owner of the motel told police Bejarano-Berrios rented the room where the victim’s body was found and provided a passport as his means of identification, the warrant states. The owner further said the suspect rented the room for a single night, returned about an hour after checking in to rent the room for a second night, then left and never returned.

The Temple Criminal Investigations Division worked with the Belton Police Department, Texas Rangers, Austin and Dallas police departments, Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE), Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Enforcement and Removal Operations Team (ERO) to track Bejarano-Berrios.

Investigators learned Bejarano-Berrios drove the victim’s pickup to the airport in Austin, then boarded a flight to the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, where he was allegedly trying to board a flight to leave the U.S.

Bejarano-Berrios was arrested before boarding the flight at DFW, jailed in Dallas County, then extradited to Bell County, where he is being held on a $1 million bond.

An immigration violation hold was also placed on Bejarano-Berrios, according to online jail records.

