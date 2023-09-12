Bellmead Police seach for suspect in church mail theft

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Bellmead Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a suspect in connection to stealing mail.

A man was seen at around 6 p.m. Sept. 9 at the St. Paul Lutheran’s Church at 1301 Hogan Lane.

According to police, the man committed “the offense of theft of mail” and later went into a vehicle.

The vehicle is described as an Audi A4 Wagon with a roof rack, a temporary tag, and a gas tank cover on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is to call 254-799-0251.

