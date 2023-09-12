Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

College Station police announce arrest in animal cruelty case

The case received widespread attention on social media after police shared photos of a poodle that was found in critical condition on August 22nd in a covered kennel near dumpsters on Boyett Street.
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department on Tuesday announced an arrest in an animal cruelty investigation.

“Through a tip from our social media post seeking the community’s help and the dedicated work of our Animal Control Officers and Detectives, an arrest has been made,” said Public Information Officer David Simmons.

The story continues below the photo

College Station resident Torcay Fletcher, 36, was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on a Class A misdemeanor for Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animal.

The case received widespread attention on social media after police shared photos of a poodle that was found in poor condition on August 22nd in a covered kennel near dumpsters on Boyett Street.

The pup, who was named Tahoka, was rushed to Kingdom Animal Hospital in Bryan and received medical attention and has since been placed in a foster home thanks to Aggieland Humane Society.

Fletcher remains in the county jail with a bond set at $4,000.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waco police release identity of victim in fatal Twin Bridges crash
Magnolia home
‘Fixer Uppers’ Chip and Joanna Gaines selling popular Central Texas property
DPS: Waco man dead in crash involving GMC Yukon near Lorena
Crews working to clear the scene of a wreck in Lorena, Texas.
Woman, 79, dies after collision involving four vehicles in Lorena
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.7.23

Latest News

Killeen ISD held a close session to discuss if they should join the lawsuit.
Killeen and Copperas Cove school districts join lawsuit against TEA
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
College Station police announce arrest in animal cruelty case
On Jan. 11 2017, 8-month old Landon’s life was cut short. Estrada was babysitting him when she...
Killeen babysitter involved with death of baby files motion to reduce her sentence
Cristina Marie Marsh, 28, is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on five counts of...
Girl testified she was invited into relative’s bedroom to watch him have sex with woman, asked to take lewd photos involving sex toys