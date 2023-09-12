Killeen babysitter involved with death of baby files motion to reduce her sentence

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen babysitter who pleaded guilty for her involvement in the death of a baby in 2017 will ask a judge on Thursday for her sentence to be cut in half.

Stephanie Estrada is currently serving a 10-year probation sentence in the death of Landon Rasmussen, but did not receive any jail time for her involvement.

On Jan. 11 2017, 8-month old Landon’s life was cut short. Estrada was babysitting him when she put him in a bathtub and walked away.

”By the time she got back in the bathroom, my little grandson was gone, he had already drowned,” Landon’s grandma Erin Griffith said.

Estrada later pleaded guilty to a second degree felony of injury to a child.

”Just everything was so hard to deal with,” Griffith said. “It definitely jarred our whole family.”

Griffith said she never expected her grandson to die while in the care of his babysitter. She added that for a while her and her family couldn’t view TV shows or movies that featured a drowning and they would get triggered by sirens passing by.

”You never think this is going to happen to you,” Griffith said. “Just one day it does and you’re left standing there wondering how it did.”

Griffith and her family have started a change.org petition, demanding that the judge deny the motion. She said she would like to see a similar showing of support at Estrada’s hearing on Thursday.

“Anyone that is going we ask for support because it’s not fair that this fair gave her probation for murdering a baby,” Griffith said.

KWTX reached out to Estrada’s attorney and have yet to hear back.The hearing is set to take place on Thursday at 9:15 a.m. at the Bell County Justice Center.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.