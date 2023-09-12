Lake Belton’s Micah Hudson commits to Texas Tech

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lake Belton superstar Micah Hudson announced his commitment to Texas Tech on Monday night on Twitter.

Hudson, who has been rated as high as the number two receiver in the class of 2024 according to 247Sports, will join an already stacked Red Raider recruiting class under head coach Joey McGuire.

The star wideout chose Texas Tech over a list of 30-plus schools such as Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Ohio State, and LSU. Hudson will also be following this footsteps of his father, Desmond George Royal, who played in Lubbock from 1985-1988.

If Hudson signs, he will be the highest ranked recruit to play for Texas Tech in the program’s history.

