Rain chances go up, temperatures go down

We did it! We made it to a stretch of weather that will bring us cooler and wetter weather. We haven’t had a day this cool in over 100 days (back in May). Plus, after the summer of extreme and record-breaking heat this drop in temperatures is going to feel fantastic. Not only are temperatures coming down but the rain chances are coming up! In fact, as the week goes on our rain chances increase with even some heavy rain possible. Our rain comes in waves and all depends on when the moisture, energy, and fuel line up. The next wave of rain looks to come tonight followed by another wave Wednesday afternoon.

Thunderstorm chances arrive overnight tonight into Wednesday morning. Widespread and locally heavy rain could potentially cause ponding issues on area roadways for Wednesday’s morning commute and, of course, the roads will be slick so you may need extra time to get to where you need to go. Wednesday afternoon, the stalled out front will act as a focal point for more showers and storms to develop. Wednesday afternoon’s rain chance is very much reliant on that stalled out front. If you’re too far north or too far south tomorrow, you might not see the afternoon round of rain. We won’t know where those best rain chances will be until tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow will also vary depending on who sees the rain or not - those with more rain and clouds might not climb above 80, those that don’t have as much rain could see highs as warm as the mid to upper 80s.

Another few rounds of numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms will move through Thursday and Friday. The best rain chances may be during the overnight and morning hours with a waning chance in the afternoon Thursday, but an approaching cold front Friday pushes through Saturday and will bring us daytime rain chances too. Temperatures stay in the low 80s for highs with cooler weather where rain is longer-lasting. Friday’s rain may be off and on for much of the day, but Saturday’s rain could mostly be confined to the first part of the day as a cold front pushes through and eventually clears the skies out. We’ll stay dry with highs in the mid-80s Sunday before low-to-mid 90s return next week. By the time all of the rain is set and done, we’re expecting at least 2″ of rain for most with isolated totals 3″ - 4″+ possible too!

