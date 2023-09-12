Rain! And a good amount of it!

Central Texans (and of course your favorite Central Texas meteorologists) may seem a bit happier over the coming days since we’ve not only turned the corner away from the extreme and record-breaking heat of the summer into cooler and, most importantly, RAINIER WEATHER! Rain chances have risen to 50% or above from Wednesday through Saturday as multiple storm systems move into the area. We’ve potentially already seen the rainiest conditions for the day today as overnight showers and thunderstorms pushed in near and especially west of I-35. Now, there likely will be a few pop-up showers this morning and at any point during the day today, but organized shower and thunderstorm activity isn’t likely and the rain chances are only near 20%. Temperatures will still be on the warm side for some of us today as a cold front moves in and stalls out. The northern half of our area, from around Highway 84 northward, will climb into the mid-to-upper 80s for highs with the southern half of the area likely reaching the low-to-near mid-90s.

Although Tuesday likely won’t be terribly rainy, better shower and thunderstorm chances arrive overnight tonight into Wednesday morning. Widespread and locally heavy rain could potentially cause ponding issues on area roadways for Wednesday’s morning commute and, of course, the roads will be slick so you may need extra time to get to where you need to go. Wednesday’s morning rain should gradually wane throughout the day with only a 30% rain chance late in the afternoon. Because of the morning rain and the likely mostly cloudy to overcast skies, highs will only settle in the upper 70s and low 80s. The more rain you see, the cooler your temperatures will be. Another few rounds of numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms will move through Thursday and Friday. The best rain chances may be during the overnight and morning hours with a waning chance in the afternoon Thursday, but an approaching cold front Friday pushes through Saturday and will bring us daytime rain chances too. Temperatures stay in the low 80s for highs with cooler weather where rain is longer-lasting. Friday’s rain may be off and on for much of the day, but Saturday’s rain could mostly be confined to the first part of the day as a cold front pushes through and eventually clears the skies out. We’ll stay dry with highs in the mid-80s Sunday before low-to-mid 90s return next week. By the time all of the rain is set and done, we’re expecting at least 2″ of rain for most with isolated totals 3″ - 4″+ possible too!

Record Streaks & Top 10 Lists for the Summer of 2023 Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation

STREAK: July 2nd - August 26th, 2023 56 1st LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD Longest Streak of Days without Measurable Precipitation

STREAK: June 16th - August 26th, 2023 71 2nd 2ND LONGEST STREAK ON RECORD

Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924) Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures

STREAK: July 17th - August 14th, 2023 29 Tied 5th With 1998 Spot 1: 44 days (Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011) Longest Streak of Lows 80°+

STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (1934) Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures 6 August 9th - 14th, 2023 Days in 2023 At/Above 100° 65 3rd (likely done for 2023) Spot 1: 90 days (2011) Next: 68 days (2022) Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter 26 2nd (likely done for 2023) Spot 1: 32 days (2011) Morning Lows 80°+ (Total Count for the Year)

- most recent occurrence was on September 9 21 Tied 8th (likely done for 2023) Spot 1: 50 (1925) Next: 26 days (1969, 1923)

- Charts updated on September 11th

