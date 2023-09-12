Temple Fire and Rescue investigating cause of home fire, spread to near neighbor’s yard

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A resident was transported with injuries following a fire in Temple Monday evening.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded at 10:58 p.m. Sept. 11 to the area of East Downs Ave where they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a home and spreading to the neighbor’s yard.

According to firefighters, they worked quickly to get the fire under control, but the home had significant damage.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a structure fire (Temple Fire and Rescue)

Two residents have been displaced by the incident, however, the other resident was not in the home at the time.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

