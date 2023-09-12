Temple ISD board votes to lower district’s tax rate

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Independent School District board of trustees has voted to lower the district’s tax rate for the sixth year.

Trustees voted to drop the tax rate by 7.14 cents at the board’s meeting Monday night, September 11, and the tax rate remains at the lowest level for TISD since the 2010 tax year.

According to the school district, the new tax rate was set at $1.1489 for the upcoming year, with $0.7939 designated for the purpose of maintenance and operations and $0.3550 designated for the purpose of payment of debt service. TISD has now lowered its tax rate by a total of 25.14 cents over the past six years.

The district was able to lower the rate primarily due to three factors: selling only a portion of the 2022 bonds, an increase in property values within the district and legislative tax compression.

“Temple ISD has and continues to manage taxpayer dollars with the utmost thoughtfulness and diligence. Through strategic planning of bond refinancing, and only selling a portion of the 2022 bonds that are needed at this time, we were able to deliver an overall tax rate that is lower than last year,” said Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott.

During the board meeting, Ott thanked the district’s Office of Finance staff for their fiscal responsibility. He also pointed out the importance of once again lowering the tax rate after voters approved a $164.8 million bond package in May 2022.

