Temple police identify woman found dead in motel room, murder suspect

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Yeison Bejarano-Berrios, 29, has been charged with murder in the death of 28-year-old Yessica Diaz-Pineda, who was found dead in a motel room by Temple Police Department officers on Sunday.

Bejarano-Berrios is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail.

The Temple Police Department, working with several Texas and federal law enforcement agencies, arrested Bejarano-Berrios, who was attempting to flee the United States.

On Sept. 10, officers conducted a welfare check at the Economy Inn located in the 200 block of W Ave G, and located the body of Diaz-Pineda.

Surveillance footage from the motel showed the victim and the suspect checking in on Sept. 9.

“The video showed no one else enter the room,” police said.

Police said the suspect was attempting to flee the country through the Austin, and then the Dallas Airports.

The Temple Criminal Investigations Division worked with the Belton Police Department, Texas Rangers, Austin and Dallas Police, Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE), Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Enforcement and Removal Operations Team (ERO) to track the suspect.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

