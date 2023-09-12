Woodway senior citizens voiced concerns over the future of the previous Family Center

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - Woodway senior citizens spoke out Monday tonight at the city council meeting regarding the new Family Center.

The city plans to turn the pervious family center into a playground.

However, some seniors say there’s enough playgrounds and no senior centers in the area.

The agenda item was about whether to start senior program planning at the new family center. But some seniors said it wouldn’t be enough space for them, plus the building and parking isn’t ADA compliant.

Some groups said they want to spend their tax dollars on something beneficial for the whole community, instead of demolishing the building.

89-year-old Millie Woods said the new center has limited space, parking and time slots for seniors, as well as difficult access.

One would have to climb an incline, then go through a turnstile entrance.

“How am I going to get through that turnstile with a walker or a wheelchair? That’s the case for a lot of seniors here in Woodway. We make up half of the population in the city,” said Woods.

Instead of seeing the previous family center turn into a playground, she would like to see a facility dedicated to seniors instead.

Woods said it would be a waste of taxpayer money for a building valued at $3 million to be torn down.

“This could be for us to fellowship. We don’t get out very often, I rarely get out. If there were a senior center here, I would be there,” said Woods.

People voiced their concerns to the council directly and brought up now it’s difficult for some seniors to get out and socialize, and the mental health issues being a problem.

The council discussed whether to start senior program planning at the new family center.

However, some council members like David Russell, were concerned that the planning is only being considered for the new family center and not the previous one.

“I would also like this option to be considered that also could be for the old center if we approve,” said Councilman Russell.

“It’s to give us a head start on programming for the building, and we can discuss what we want to do with the old family center,” said Mayor Amine Qourzal.

However, Woods said if the council approves demolishing the old building, she’ll have a strong response.

“I’m going to go with the power of a referendum. And when I do that, I’ll also seek a recall with the Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem.”

The council approved the motion to start the senior programming at the new family center with a 4-3 vote.

The council also adjusted time slots for senior activities and will be sending surveys on which activities seniors would like to see.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.