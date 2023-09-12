Advertise
The world’s tallest dog dies after undergoing leg amputation

By WFAA
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (WFAA) - A Texas was named “The Tallest Dog” in the world by the Guinness World Records, but his owner says he is suffering from some serious health issues.

His family confirmed with WFAA that he had passed away on Monday, Sept. 11 after he had developed pneumonia after his amputation.

The Great Dane stood at more than 7 feet tall and made headlines after Guinness World Records named him “The Largest Male Dog in the World”

“When he actually won, it was pretty shocking,” said Brittany Davis.

Multiple vacations and countless adventures later, the dog with a mind of his own has filled the home with joy.

Zeus had surgery to have one of his front legs amputated, as the 3-year-old dog has bone cancer.

“I lost it. I could not control it, I was a mess,” said Davis.

The family pulled together a GoFundMe raising money for his medical needs, as the surgery is a chance for Zeus to live longer.

“I want him to be happy. I want him to be as healthy as he can be. Mostly, I want him to be pain-free and enjoy what time we have left,” said Davis.

