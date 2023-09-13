Advertise
The City of Killeen announces approved budget, tax rate for FY24

(Photo by Kathleen Serie)
(Photo by Kathleen Serie)(KWTX)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen on Sept. 13 announced an approved $244 million budget and a .6208 tax rate for fiscal year 2024.

The city says the tax rate is a .25 cent decrease from FY23 and the tax rate has decreased by 12.9 cents over the past four years.

The budget includes a $7.7 million increase in the general fund.

The budget will be in effect starting Oct. 1, 2023, to Sept. 30, 2024.

The city says the goals of the FY24 budget “include monitoring and managing the City’s financial condition, promoting citizen engagement through multiple platforms and continuing street reconstruction/maintenance, traffic management, and public transit efforts.”

