Our soggy stretch of weather really kicks off today

If y’all want to just stand out in the elements today, maybe dance in the rain a little bit, we won’t judge you at all! For the first time in a very long time, widespread rain is moving in for the next few days. Will it rain all day long for the next four days? No, but there will be rainy spells mixed in with dry spells from time to time. Widely scattered to numerous mostly light showers are expected to move in this morning from the west and will be the most widespread near and south of Highway 84 this morning with a lower chance of rain the farther north that you go. Most of the morning rain will be light-to-moderate, but a stray heavier downpour or two is possible! Temperatures this morning in the upper 60s and low 70s will warm into the upper 70s to mid-80s. The more rain you see, the lower your temperatures will be with the majority of us likely staying around 84° or 85°. The morning rain chances near 60% will drop to about 30% this afternoon with a mostly dry evening expected.

Although much of Wednesday night will NOT feature rain, we should start to see a big increase in rain coverage shortly before sunrise. Wednesday’s morning rain may be decently widespread but may not be particularly heavy; Thursday’s rain should be a bit more widespread and potentially even heavier. In fact, the bulk of the 1″ to 3″+ rainfall totals we’ll see through Saturday should fall Thursday. Shower and thunderstorm chances are near 80% with locally heavy rain possibly causing localized street flooding. Severe storms aren’t terribly likely Thursday, but a stray strong storm could produce some small hail and gusty winds. Thursday’s rain should again be mostly front-loaded with mostly morning showers and storms, but there will still be a chance for rain in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs in the upper 70s and low 80s will stick around Friday too with another round of rain pushing in likely in the afternoon. Friday’s 60% chance of rain drops to around 40% Saturday as a cold front pushes through. Friday’s rain may be heaviest and most widespread during the afternoon and early evening hours, so there could be some impact to Friday night football games. We’ll switch back to a higher morning rain chance Saturday with hopefully some late-day sunshine returning as a cold front swings through. Saturday’s highs in the mid-80s will stay in the mid-to-upper 80s Sunday with full sunshine for most of the day. Highs should creep back into the low-to-mid 90s for much of next week too, but our next cold front and next rain chance could start to push in Friday and into next weekend.

