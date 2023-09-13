Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Rangers’ Max Scherzer leaves against Blue Jays because of triceps spasm

Texas Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer left Tuesday night against the Blue Jays in the sixth inning because of a right triceps spasm
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — Texas Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer left Tuesday night against the Blue Jays in the sixth inning because of a right triceps spasm.

The 39-year-old Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star, allowed three hits, walked one and struck out two in 5 1/3 shutout innings.

Manager Bruce Bochy and the trainer came to the mound in the sixth after Scherzer felt discomfort on his first pitch to Bo Bichette. Following a brief discussion, a frustrated-looking Scherzer walked off the field and was replaced by right-hander José Leclerc.

Scherzer allowed a season-high seven earned runs in his previous outing, a loss last Wednesday to Houston. He was winless in four starts entering play Tuesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Most Read

Waco police release identity of victim in fatal Twin Bridges crash
Magnolia home
‘Fixer Uppers’ Chip and Joanna Gaines selling popular Central Texas property
DPS: Waco man dead in crash involving GMC Yukon near Lorena
Crews working to clear the scene of a wreck in Lorena, Texas.
Woman, 79, dies after collision involving four vehicles in Lorena
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.7.23

Latest News

Langeliers, Kemp homer as Athletics down Astros again 6-2 to avoid 100th loss
Texas Rangers
Rangers overcome Scherzer’s early exit to beat Blue Jays 6-3, leapfrog Toronto in wild card
Thumb print and magnifying glass.
Body found in northwest Arizona identified 27 years later as California veteran
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, stands between his attorneys Tony Buzbee,...
How an extramarital affair factors into Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial