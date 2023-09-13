Suspects pepper spray elderly employee while escaping with stolen items

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects involved in shoplifting turned aggravated robbery.

On Aug. 19, 2023, at around 9:25 a.m. two women walked into a sports store in the 9700 block of Katy Freeway.

The women walked through the store and put several pairs of Nike pants in their cart.

When they tried to leave the store without paying for the items, an elderly employee walked up to them.

One of the women sprayed pepper spray at the employee while the second woman pulled out a pink taser and sparked it at him.

The women then took the pants from the shopping cart and fled the scene towards a light colored four-door sedan.

Police describe the first suspect as a 30 to 40-year-old Black woman who is 5′7″ to 5′9″ tall and weighs 240 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

The second suspect is described by police as a 30 to 45-year-old Black woman who is 5′9″ tall and weighs 160 to 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper of Houston at 713-222-8477. People can also submit a tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

