Waco man charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child in case involving 4-year-old girl

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Kerry Kirven, 31, is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child in a case involving a girl who was sexually assaulted in between the ages of 4 and 6, according to a complaint affidavit.

The girl reportedly came forward to reveal she was the victim of sexual abuse on March 13, 2023, the court document states.

She told investigators Kirven sexually assaulted her when she was 4 years old, and that the abuse continued until she was 6, per the affidavit.

The victim further said the sexual assaults happened at her home, and in Kirven’s vehicle near her school, police wrote in the document.

When detectives spoke with Kirven, he denied the allegations and said he was never alone with the girl, never changed her clothes, and never took her to and from school.

Police said Kirven failed a polygraph test and later admitted to investigators the he was, indeed, alone with the girl at certain times and also took her to school.

Kirven, the document states, “provided no explanation for why the victim would make these claims against him.”

Kirven remained jailed at the McLennan County Jail Wednesday on a $750,000 bond.

The criminal complaint states Kirven has an extensive criminal record, including cases involving assaults, burglary, escaping custody, delivery of a controlled substance, theft of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

