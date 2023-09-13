Advertise
Woman arrested for setting fire inside Target to steal baby formula

The flames did not cause any injuries, but shoppers reported heavy smoke and haze throughout the building(CBS NEWS)
By KCAL-NEWS STAFF
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BUENA PARK, Texas, Cali. (KCAL) - A woman has been arrested in connection to the large fire that broke out in the children’s clothing section of a Target store in Buena Park last week.

According to police, Orange County Fire Authority arson investigators were able to determine that the blaze was in fact intentionally set during a woman’s attempt to steal baby formula from the store.

The fire was initially reported back on September 5, at around 7:15 p.m. at the Target located on 7530 Orangethorpe Avenue. The flames did not cause any injuries, but shoppers reported heavy smoke and haze throughout the building.

The woman, 40-year-old Cynthia Lopez, was arrested on Tuesday. No further details on the arrest were provided by Buena Park Police Department.

Investigators noted that the fire caused around $500,000 to the building and more than $1 million in lost retail merchandise. They say the damage was dealt by water and smoke damage.

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

