96 year-old veteran receives high school diploma

LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) -Lampasas High School held a special graduation for one individual, 96-year-old Lupe Dimas.

Dimas is a distinguished veteran who served in the army during World War Two and retired from the national guard.

When he was young, Dimas unfortunately lost his parents and was taken in by his extended family.

During his third-grade year, he dropped out so he could help support them, until he was drafted at age 17.

After falling ill a couple months back, Dimas was bedridden, and reached out to Lampasas County Sheriff, Jesus ‘Jess’ Ramos, a member of his congregation, for peace.

As the two talked, Dimas shared his dream to finish his education.

According to Ramos, not finishing high school was Dimas’ “biggest regret” in life.

Ramos was moved to help Dimas and reached out to Lampasas High principal Joey McQueen for help, hoping they could give Dimas an honorary diploma.

McQueen and his staff found out that through the Texas Education Agency, veterans could apply for an official high school diploma.

Dimas fit the requirements of the application and received his diploma almost eight decades after he left school.

Dimas’ daughter, Diane Hibbert, explains how her family is ‘overjoyed’ to see their dad accomplish his goals and officially become a high school graduate.

Speaking on behalf of her father, Hibbert encourages everyone to “never give up” and “prioritize your education.”

