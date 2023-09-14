Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Army CID: Private Ana Basauldia-Ruiz death ruled as ‘suicide’

Private Ana Basaldua-Ruiz, 20, died March 13 in Fort Cavazos
Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz
Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz(Noticias Telemundo)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KWTX) - The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division has completed the investigation into the death of Private Ana Basaldua-Ruiz, 20, who died March13 in Fort Cavazos, and determined she died by suicide.

The Armed Forces Medical Examiner, based on the Army CID investigation and autopsy results, ruled Basaldua-Ruiz’s death a suicide, the Army CID said.

“A separate Army CID investigation was initiated to address allegations of sexual harassment. The Army CID investigation did not uncover any evidence to support the allegations,” said the Army Criminal Investigation Division.

During the conduct of these investigations, an allegation surfaced indicating Basaldua-Ruiz was physically assaulted by a former boyfriend in December 2022.

Army CID investigated the physical assault and provided the findings to Basaldua-Ruiz’s command for action deemed appropriate.

The Fort Cavazos soldier’s funeral was held in Mexico in April 2023.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waco police release identity of victim in fatal Twin Bridges crash
Magnolia home
‘Fixer Uppers’ Chip and Joanna Gaines selling popular Central Texas property
DPS: Waco man dead in crash involving GMC Yukon near Lorena
Crews working to clear the scene of a wreck in Lorena, Texas.
Woman, 79, dies after collision involving four vehicles in Lorena
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.7.23

Latest News

Detectives recovered two cell phones, drug paraphernalia, 14,600 grams (32 pounds) of...
Killeen Police seize over 30 pounds of marijuana during arrest warrant at residence
The settlement with the Moreno Valley Unified School District was announced Wednesday by...
School district agrees to pay $27 million to settle suit over death of 13-year-old assaulted by fellow students
The Senate gallery as technical staff prepares communications for the impeachment trial of Ken...
LIVE Paxton trial updates: Defense team set to start with testimony from its first witness
Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce partners with Waco PD for business safety demonstration
Waco PD and Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce helping businesses protect themselves from burglaries