Austin police searching for woman who crashed car into gate, causing nearly $30,000 in damages

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department are asking for help finding a woman involved with criminal trespass after crashing her car through a closed gate and causing nearly $30,000 in property damage.

The incident happened on August 5, 2023, at around 10:06 p.m. at the Education Service Center Region 13 offices located on 5701 Springdale Road.

Police say the woman used her car to ram through a closed gate and drove over pedestrian bollards, causing them to fall.

Video shows the woman out of her car attempting to get inside one of the offices.

Police describe the woman as a 5′8″ to 5′9″ tall White woman in her mid 20′s. She has a thin build with shoulder length brown hair that has faint streaks of blonde.

She was last seen wearing a black skirt, black crop top and black knee-high lace-up platform boots.

The vehicle is described by police as possibly being a dark blue Ford Escape SUV with a roof rack and heavy front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program at 512-472-8477 or submit a tip through austincrimestoppers.org

