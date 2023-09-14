Charles “Doc” Anderson, McLennan County’s representative in Texas House since 2004, announces retirement

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Charles “Doc” Anderson, who has represented Waco and McLennan County in the Texas House of Representatives since 2004, announced Thursday that he will not seek re-election to an 11th term.

Anderson, 78, would have been up for re-election in the March 2024 Republican primary. His retirement announcement comes two days after McLennan County businessman Pat Curry announced plans to wage a Republican primary challenge against Anderson for the District 56 seat.

A retired veterinarian, Anderson serves as the chairman of the Texas Legislative Rural Caucus, vice chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture and Livestock and serves on the House Committee on County Affairs.

Anderson ran unopposed in the 2022 Republican primary and defeated Waco attorney Erin Shank 70 percent to 30 percent in the general election.

Waco attorney Wes Lloyd, immediate past president of the McLennan County Republican Club, a former precinct chair and legal counsel to the local Republican Party, said Anderson has served McLennan County well.

“Doc has an underrated legacy and has weathered a lot of criticism over the years,” Lloyd said. “But he leaves a strong legacy of conservative leadership for District 56 and he earned the right to go out on his own terms. I think he’s got his priorities straight and I’m proud that he was my rep. and proud to call him a friend.”

Anderson, who Texas Monthly magazine has labeled “furniture” a number of times in its review of legislative efforts, lists on his web site securing new headquarters funding for Company F of the Texas Rangers in Waco, legislation concerning school bus safety belts and stiffer punishment for child predators through legislation known as “Jessica’s Law” as his major legislative highlights.

Also, Anderson lists his sponsorship of legislation banning the hallucinogen salvia divinorum and a constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2011 to extend property tax exemptions to surviving spouses of veterans as other career highlights.

Anderson was named outstanding alumnus of the Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences in 2014.

