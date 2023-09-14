Advertise
City of Centerville worker arrested on multiple charges

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says this is an ongoing investigation.
Mug shot and evidence photos shared by the Leon County Sheriff's Office.
Mug shot and evidence photos shared by the Leon County Sheriff's Office.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A City of Centerville employee was arrested this week on weapon, alcohol, and drug-related charges, KBTX has confirmed.

According to a booking report, Banza Langford, 54, was arrested Tuesday morning at a location in the 100 block of South Cass Street in Centerville.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it executed a search warrant at the location just before 7 a.m. and took Langford into custody.

He’s charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and selling alcoholic beverages in a dry area.

His bonds total $40,000.

Langford is a field technician for the City of Centerville Water District.

We contacted Centerville City Hall on Thursday afternoon for an update on Longford’s employment status with the city.

