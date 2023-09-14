Give it up for day two! Day two of high rain chances!

Wednesday’s “high” temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s were wonderful, especially since it was the coolest day since May 20th, but it was also a wonderful day because of the light rain that most of the area saw. Wednesday’s generally light but steady rain only amounted to a few tenths of an inch of rain, but we’re expecting another half-inch to over inch of rain with just today’s showers and storms! Widely scattered to numerous showers will push across the area during the first part of the day today. Unlike yesterday, we’re expecting the light showers to be joined by occasional downpours and probably some thunder this morning too. It’s also possible to see some very small hail in the strongest storms this morning, but most of the morning rain will be just rain. We’ll start out in the upper 60s and low 70s with about an 80% chance of off and on rain with highs in the low 80s this afternoon. Rain chances drop to about 40% late today as the coverage of showers and storms decreases, but there could be a stray stronger storm this afternoon with some small hail and gusty winds. Parents, make sure your kids are prepared for school today with rain gear in tow; they’ll probably need it.

Overnight rain chances will stay near about 30% but the odds come up again tomorrow morning just in time for the morning commute. Morning widely scattered showers and storms could again potentially only be around for the first part of the day. The morning rain chance, near 60%, will drop to about 30% for the afternoon and early evening hours. Your local football fields could potentially be pretty soggy, but the current thought is that most of the area will be dry as we switch on those Friday night lights. Temperatures Friday will again start out in the low 70s and warm into the low-to-mid 80s in the afternoon. It’ll likely be a bit warmer Friday since rain chances come to a close sooner than they will today.

Friday’s rainfall totals will likely be between about a quarter-inch and an inch of rain with locally higher totals possible and another quarter-to-half inch of rain is possible Saturday as well as a cold front moves through the area. Saturday’s front likely won’t arrive until the end of the day so morning rain chances will be around, but the highest chance may not be until after 12 PM. Yes, Saturday’s front will help to usher in some cooler and drier air, but getting rid of the rain and clouds will actually cause us to warm up into the low-to-mid 80s Saturday and then into the mid-to-upper 80s Sunday. Highs climb back into the low-to-mid 90s for the majority of next week, but there’s an opportunity for rain mid-week, on Wednesday, and another cold front could approach next weekend. It’s far too early for specifics, but we’ll have to keep an eye on next Saturday’s front as it could bring us a chance for a few severe thunderstorms. We’ll keep you posted.

How much rain do we need to get out of the drought? Still 9-12 inches, but this week’s rain definitely helps.

