Grandy jury does not indict Milam County law enforcement officers involved in May 11 shootout with suspect

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Milam County Grand Jury found that Milam County law enforcement officers were justified in using deadly force during an officer-involved shooting on May 11 that killed the suspect and an officer.

Captain John Vargas from Milam County Sheriff’s Department, Officer Stephen Wall from Rockdale Police Department and Detective Justin Anastasiades and Lieutenant Antony Maskunas from Cameron Police Department were the law enforcement investigated in this case.

On May 10, 2023, at around 10:55 p.m., the Cameron Police Department responded to the 700 block of North Travis on reports of a woman being shot in the back of the neck by their spouse.

DPS says the woman walked multiple blocks from the home to ask for help.

Once authorities arrived on scene, they applied for a search warrant for a home in the 500 block of East 7th Street.

The Milam County Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement from multiple nearby agencies went to serve the warrant, which led the suspect, 29-year-old Albert Acosta, of Cameron, to open fire.

Acosta was killed in the shootout. Officer Joshua Clouse of Cameron was injured and taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Texas Ranger Sergeant Kenneth Shields investigated the incident and District Attorney W.W. Torrey presented the case to the Grand Jury.

