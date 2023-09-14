Killeen Police seize over 30 pounds of marijuana during arrest warrant at residence

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Various items including two handheld guns and 32 pounds of marijuana were found at a Killeen home by the Killeen Police Department during a felony arrest warrant Wednesday.

Police executed a warrant Sept. 13 at a residence in the 1400 block of Shoshoni Trail in Harker Heights.

During the apprehension, detectives detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the residence, leading to a search warrant being obtained and executed.

According to Killeen PD’s Spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez, detectives recovered two cell phones, drug paraphernalia, 14,600 grams (32 pounds) of marijuana, 176 grams of THC vape oil, 3.45 pounds of cocaine, 28 grams of THC wax, 8 mushroom bars, and $8,187.00 in cash.

One person was arrested and transported to the Killeen City Jail and charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.