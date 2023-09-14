McLennan County Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway teen

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding missing 16-year-old Kianah Dismuke who has been reported as a runaway.

Kianah was last seen on August 11, 2023, near the 300 block of Gorham Lane.

She is 5′6″ tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Police say Kianah is possibly in the Katy area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office at 254-757-5093 or call 911.

