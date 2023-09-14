Milam County law enforcement ‘no billed’ by grand jury for fatal shooting

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The Milam County Grand Jury determined four members of law enforcement were justified in using deadly force in a shooting on May 11.

Law enforcement from several agencies were attempting to take a suspect into custody with a warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The grand jury no-billed Captain John Vargas from the Milam County Sheriff’s Department, Officer Stephen Wall from Rockdale Police Department, and Detective Justin Anastasiades and Lieutenant Antony Maskunas from Cameron Police Department.

Texas Ranger Sergeant Kenneth Shields investigated and testified regarding this matter.

District Attorney, W.W. Torrey presented the case to the Grand Jury.

