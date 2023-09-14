Advertise
Texas man dies from Vibrio infection after eating raw oysters in Galveston

By Joe Ashley
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALVESTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man has died from Vibrio vulnificus after eating raw oysters in Galveston, according to officials with the Galveston County Health District.

Officials say the man was 30 to 40-years-old and had underlying health conditions that led to the vibrio infection.

Unusually warm ocean temperatures have led to an increased amount of vibrio infections in the United States, officials say.

Officials say those who are immune suppressed, have liver disease or diabetes should avoid eating raw shellfish and being in coastal waters.

People can get infected with Vibrio vulnificus through eating raw or undercooked shellfish or through exposure to salt water on an open wound.

The CDC says people infected with Vibrio Vulnificus may require limb amputations and about one in five people infected die.

