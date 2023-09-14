Update: Grimes County inmate captured near Anderson

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATED REPORT: - The Grimes County Sheriff tells News 3′s Rusty Surette that Albino Guerrero was captured Wednesday just before 8:00 p.m. in a rural area between Anderson and Navasota near Highway 90 and County Road 411.

Per scanner traffic, an ambulance was requested to the area where he was captured to be examined before he is brought back to the jail.

🚨GOT HIM! The Grimes County Sheriff's Office just shared this photo of Albino Guerrero who was captured just before 8 p.m.



➡️ DETAILS: https://t.co/JlijAuch0F pic.twitter.com/ydShTTo2hz — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) September 14, 2023

Previous report:

Authorities in Grimes County are looking for an inmate who escaped Wednesday afternoon.

Albino Guerrero, 51, was last seen helping to unload a food truck in the sally port just before 1:30 p.m. at the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office in Anderson when he walked away from the work detail. The sheriff’s office says it’s possible he left in a gray Honda CRV.

He wasn’t discovered missing until nearly two hours later.

Guerrero was assigned as a trustee and is described as a Hispanic man who is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, tan boots, and black shorts.

His last known residence was a home in Navasota, but Sheriff Sowell told the Navasota Examiner that the home had been searched and he was not there.

Guerrero was in jail after being arrested in July 2022 for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge and had no disciplinaries on his record while in custody at the Grimes County jail.

Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is receiving assistance from the Navasota Police Department, Grimes County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers, TDCJ K9, Constable PCT 2, and more. All other agencies in the region and the state have been notified for a statewide BOLO (be on the lookout).

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Guerrero should call 911 or contact the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office at 936-873-2151 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers at 936-873-2000.

🟥ESCAPED INMATE: Albino Guerrero was last seen leaving the Grimes County Sheriff's Office possibly in a gray Honda CRV.



➡️ DETAILS: https://t.co/JlijAuch0F pic.twitter.com/HVzdnctltA — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) September 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.