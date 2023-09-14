Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco man charged in drug-related killing gets 45 years in prison after agreeing to plea deal

District attorney reduced capital murder charge to murder
Anthony Al Chambers
Anthony Al Chambers(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who shot and killed another man during what police described as a drug-related robbery in October 2021 was sentenced to 45 years in prison Thursday.

Anthony Al Chambers, 41, pleaded guilty to murder in the shooting death of 22-year-old Robert Anthony Juarez III outside an apartment complex in the 800 block of South 12th Street, and 54th State District Judge Susan Kelly sentenced him to 45 years in prison.

Chambers and his co-defendant, Aleisha Hilliard, initially were charged with capital murder in the offense. However, the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office reduced the charge to murder and offered Chambers 45 years in prison as part of a plea agreement.

Hilliard, 29, who remains jailed on a capital murder charge, has an Oct. 9 trial setting in Waco’s 54th State District Court.

Aleisha Hilliard, 29, who remains jailed on a capital murder charge, has an Oct. 9 trial...
Aleisha Hilliard, 29, who remains jailed on a capital murder charge, has an Oct. 9 trial setting in Waco’s 54th State District Court.(KWTX GRAPHIC)

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss an unrelated aggravated robbery charge against Chambers as part of the plea bargain. Chambers must serve at least half of his prison term before he can seek parole.

A number of Juarez’s family members and friends, including some who wore T-shirts bearing his photo, attended Thursday’s brief hearing. All declined comment after Chambers was sentenced.

Waco attorney John Donahue and Austin attorney Jon Evans, who represented Chambers, both declined comment on Thursday.

Witnesses told police investigators that Hilliard contacted Juarez “to buy some illegal narcotics” from him at the Kate Ross Apartments, according to arrest records. After Juarez’s death, investigators found messages between Hilliard and Juarez in which Hilliard is asking to buy drugs from him, an arrest affidavit alleges.

Hilliard denied involvement in the murder and said she was not at the scene where Juarez was killed, police reported. However, her phone records, secured with a search warrant, showed she was at the murder scene when it occurred, according to the affidavit.

An unnamed witness told police that Chambers admitted to him that he killed Juarez. The witness said Chambers was trying to get rid of the matching gold shirt and pants he was wearing when he shot and killed Juarez, court records allege. The witness reported that Chambers wanted to go back to the scene “to retrieve some guns and drugs,” according to an arrest affidavit.

A second witness told police that Chambers agreed to help Hilliard rob Juarez and used an “AR-15-style rifle” to kill him, records show. After the shooting, Chambers stashed the gun in Juarez’s car and he and Hilliard fled the scene in Hilliard’s car, the witness told police detectives.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waco police release identity of victim in fatal Twin Bridges crash
Magnolia home
‘Fixer Uppers’ Chip and Joanna Gaines selling popular Central Texas property
DPS: Waco man dead in crash involving GMC Yukon near Lorena
Crews working to clear the scene of a wreck in Lorena, Texas.
Woman, 79, dies after collision involving four vehicles in Lorena
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.7.23

Latest News

Fernando Anderson Vasquez
Waco man charged with five counts of possession of child pornography
Detectives recovered two cell phones, drug paraphernalia, 14,600 grams (32 pounds) of...
Killeen Police seize over 30 pounds of marijuana during arrest warrant at residence
Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz
Army CID: Private Ana Basauldia-Ruiz death ruled as ‘suicide’
The settlement with the Moreno Valley Unified School District was announced Wednesday by...
School district agrees to pay $27 million to settle suit over death of 13-year-old assaulted by fellow students