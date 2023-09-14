Advertise
Waco man charged with five counts of possession of child pornography

Fernando Anderson Vasquez
Fernando Anderson Vasquez(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Fernando Anderson Vasquez, 29, is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography after Google alerted The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that Vasquez uploaded dozens of files of suspected child pornography, an arrest warrant states.

The NCMEC sent a tip to law enforcement agencies and investigators in Waco learned Vasquez, who lives at an apartment complex in the 6600 block of May Drive, was the owner of the Google account that uploaded the child pornography images.

When detectives executed a search warrant at Vasquez’s home, the suspect admitted to the investigators that he viewed, downloaded, and saved child pornography, the warrant states. Vasquez, investigators said, further admitted to gratifying himself while watching the content.

Detectives reviewed Vasquez’s cell phone and found multiple images underage girls being sexually abused, including photos of a girl believed to be between 6 and 8 years old being sexually assaulted by an adult male, court documents state.

Vasquez is being held on bonds totaling $15,000 at the McLennan County Jail.

