Warm & muggy but at least the rain chances remain

The short term forecast is a complicated one - there’s a lot of moving parts and they all have to line up just right to get. Here’s a look at the timeline for rain chances in Central Texas:

Thursday night

There’s been a break from the rain for post of the afternoon. There have been a few spots of rain but most are a lot quieter than the rain that pushed through to start the day. There could be a few showers overnight but most are quiet. There could be some dense fog in the morning for areas west and south of Waco. Severe weather is not expected overnight but a few rumbles of thunder might sound from time to time if we can keep one or two lone storms around (mainly south).

Friday

Friday is kind of the wildcard day. There will be on/off rain throughout the day but models do not agree on when the best timing for rain will come. Some outlooks have the best rain in the morning, while others wait until the afternoon for heavy rainfall. With many Friday evening plans including outdoor activities, like high school football, it’s important to note that you’ll want the rain gear just in case. There could also be a few lightning delays tomorrow where we see some of the strongest pockets of rain. Raining or not, it will be warm and muggy.

The weekend

Models currently point to the morning hours of Saturday as having the best chances for rain. Saturday’s chance for rain will be along a cold front that will be moving southward. The afternoon looks to be drier once the front pushes through with the exception of a few lingering rain drops. The drier air will give us lower humidity for Saturday night and for Sunday too. The drier air continues to filter in for Sunday which kicks out the clouds, rain, and humidity.

Take-aways

The weather pattern has been so gracious to us and has given us multiple rounds of beneficial rain. This has really helped to keep the flooding threat low and the ground saturated. There have been spots with some minor flooding concerns (mainly north) with multiple inches accumulated in the last few days but it’s primarily short lived. We have Friday with on/off rain chances through the day & the evening looks quiet. Another round of rain Saturday morning as a cold front slides in. This rain should help the drought some and help to fill our lakes a little bit as well. After Saturday’s front moves in, rain chances start to end. Plus, the break from the heat has been nice too! We do return to the 90s next week.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.