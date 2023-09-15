Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

8-year-old girl killed in camping tragedy, officials say

Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.
Cadence Eastin was one of eight children and was an identical twin.(GoFundMe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE, Idaho (Gray News) – An 8-year-old girl and a dog were killed after a tree fell on their tent while they were camping with their family in Idaho last weekend.

According to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call Saturday morning about a tree that fell on top of a tent with children inside at Boise National Forest Pine Campground.

Officials said a child was pronounced dead on the scene. The family dog was also killed.

According to a GoFundMe page, the child was identified as 8-year-old Cadence Eastin.

According to a GoFundMe page, the child was identified as 8-year-old Cadence Eastin.
According to a GoFundMe page, the child was identified as 8-year-old Cadence Eastin.(GoFundMe)

The page said Cadence was one of eight children and was an identical twin. The page said Cadence’s parents and her seven siblings are devastated by the loss.

Cadence is remembered as a “truly special child” who always had a cheerful, happy nature, and was known for loving animals.

“It is especially revealing that the family dog was curled up next to her when the tree fell taking both of their lives,” the GoFundMe page read.

The sheriff’s office said the tree that fell was a cottonwood tree with rot at its base. The sheriff has consulted with Boise National Forest officials for an official cause of the tree falling.

As of Friday afternoon, the GoFundMe raised more than $20,000 to help pay for funeral costs.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waco police release identity of victim in fatal Twin Bridges crash
Magnolia home
‘Fixer Uppers’ Chip and Joanna Gaines selling popular Central Texas property
DPS: Waco man dead in crash involving GMC Yukon near Lorena
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Ardra Robinson
Waco mother of 8 who killed boyfriend ‘to escape abusive relationship’ sentenced to prison

Latest News

Gared Hansen shows psilocybin mushrooms that are ready for distribution in his Uptown Fungus...
Thousands sign up to experience magic mushrooms as Oregon’s novel psilocybin experiment takes off
Davis & Tripp Marina and Boat Yard crews pull a sailboat named Hurricane from the waters of...
Hurricane Lee targets New England and eastern Canada with wind, roiling seas and rain
Senior Student Body President Hudson Kraus at a Texas A&M Student Senate meeting in College...
Ken Paxton isn’t the only Texan fighting impeachment this week. Meet Texas A&M’s student body president
Whitney Hayes
Waco woman accused of driving drunk, crashing into vehicles in school pick up line, attempting to bribe state trooper
FILE - This July 15, 2020, file photo shows the barracks at Virginia Military Institute in...
Lawsuit alleges sexual assault during Virginia Military Institute overnight open house