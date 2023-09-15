Alleged fentanyl traffickers arrested in Bell County

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Four individuals were arrested in Bell County Thursday on criminal charges related to their alleged fentanyl trafficking, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Texas.

According to court documents, Anthony Perez-Diaz aka “Krosty,” 37; Anthony Perez-Perez aka “Mundo,” 43, Jose Ublies-Rivera aka “Wichy,” 49; and Emanuel Giovanni Hernandez-Miranda aka “Goldo,” 30, were identified as narcotics distributors in January by Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division special agents.

The four defendants are charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl.

They made their initial court appearances today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Manske of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas.

If convicted, they each face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

