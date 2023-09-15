Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Army’s 1st Cavalry Division celebrates 102nd birthday

By Nate Smith
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KWTX) - The 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Cavazos on Friday held a special ceremony to mark its 102nd birthday.

The hundreds in attendance got to take a look back at the division’s long history, as well as a calvary charge from the horse detachment.

For Major Tristan lacer, there’s no more fitting way to honor what the Army calls its “premier armored division”.

“It’s great seeing all of the troopers out there with the Stetsons, spurs and sabers, everyone in formation, all the colors, with all their campaign streamers,” said Lacier.

“It’s powerful for older soldiers, for younger soldiers, for the veterans, for the families. It’s really special,” said Lacier.

This look back at the division’s past, may have also lit a spark for the division’s future.

Around 200 local ROTC students got to see the celebration first hand, showing a pair of Killeen High School cadets what their future in the army could hold.

“Just to see all the different divisions and calvaries, it really made me smile and want to join the army,” said Javier DeLeon, one of the KHS students in attendance.

Ashley Calderon, the second of the two KHS students, had similar thoughts.

“For cadets who are interested in joining the army, it can show them more about the traditions that first cav (cavalry) has to bring,” said Calderon.

Ceremonies later in the day included an outdoor movie showing, and a display of war fighting equipment.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waco police release identity of victim in fatal Twin Bridges crash
Magnolia home
‘Fixer Uppers’ Chip and Joanna Gaines selling popular Central Texas property
DPS: Waco man dead in crash involving GMC Yukon near Lorena
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Ardra Robinson
Waco mother of 8 who killed boyfriend ‘to escape abusive relationship’ sentenced to prison

Latest News

(Source KWTX Staff)
Body recovered from lake at Speegleville park, authorities say
Loose Asphalt in McGregor
Drivers say loose asphalt left behind after road project in McGregor is damaging vehicles
KWTX News 10 at Five
South Waco Library adds new addition for National Hispanic Heritage Month
KWTX News 10 at Six
More than 20 dogs abandoned in Moody, Texas field