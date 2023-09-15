Advertise
Burn ban lifted in Bell County

(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Judge David Blackburn has lifted the county’s burn ban effective immediately.

The decision was made after parts of Bell County received more than one inch of rain over the past three days.

The current burn ban was set to expire on Oct. 2. The Bell County Commissioners Court will revisit the issue during their meeting on Sept. 18.

With the burn ban lifted, Bell County residents are still required to report burns through the burn ban phone line at 254-933-5555.

