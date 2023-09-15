Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with some of your favorites

Advertise
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - National Cheeseburger Day is celebrated on September 18 and many places are having specials to celebrate with customers.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s are offering a complete Burger Bundle for $8.99. You can choose from any one of their handcrafted burgers and get fries and soft drinks included. Participation may vary from location to location.

Burger King

Burger King Royal Perks members can celebrate all week long, starting with a free cheeseburger (regularly $1.99) with any $1 purchase.

Dairy Queen

Get a free single Original Cheeseburger with any order of $1 or more (plus taxes). The offer is available in the Dairy Queen app and limited to one per customer.

Freddy’s

Get a free Freddy’s Original Double through the offer in their app at participating locations. The reward will be available in the offers section of the Freddy’s app.

McDonald’s

Double Cheeseburgers will be 50 cents (no purchase necessary) via the McDonald’s app to take advantage of the one-time offer. The deal is limited to one burger per customer.

Wendy’s

From Sept. 18 to 22, Wendy’s customers can snag a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for just a penny with any purchase by visiting the “Offers” section in Wendy’s app Rewards Store or on the chain’s website.

