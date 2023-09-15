College Station Police investigate collision involving U-Haul, motorcycle
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police are investigating a collision involving a U-Haul and a motorcyclist.
The incident occurred Thursday after 10:30 p.m. in the intersection of University Drive and Lincoln Avenue.
Police say the motorcyclist was freed from being pinned under the U-Haul and rushed to a local hospital in unknown condition. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, however police say it appears the motorcyclist may have run a red light as it was westbound on University Drive, and collided with the U-Haul that was southbound on Lincoln Avenue.
This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.
