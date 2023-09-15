College Station Police investigate collision involving U-Haul, motorcycle

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police are investigating a collision involving a U-Haul and a motorcyclist.

The incident occurred Thursday after 10:30 p.m. in the intersection of University Drive and Lincoln Avenue.

Police say the motorcyclist was freed from being pinned under the U-Haul and rushed to a local hospital in unknown condition. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, however police say it appears the motorcyclist may have run a red light as it was westbound on University Drive, and collided with the U-Haul that was southbound on Lincoln Avenue.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.

🚨Emergency responders are at University Dr and Lincoln Ave working a crash involving a Uhaul and motorcyclist. The motorcyclist has been transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. pic.twitter.com/7HDgDKnFjl — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) September 15, 2023

Officers and @CSTXFire are at University Dr and Lincoln Ave working a crash involving a Uhaul and motorcyclist. The motorcyclist has been transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. pic.twitter.com/ACm7oA1q1n — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) September 15, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.