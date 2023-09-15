Advertise
Drivers say loose asphalt left behind after road project in McGregor is damaging vehicles

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A recent resurfacing project just wrapped up in McGregor, and now residents are concerned about loose asphalt being kicked around by cars, resulting in damage to vehicles.

The problem area is at the Harris Creek Church intersection, stretching all the way into McGregor.

The issue is causing a lot of frustration on social media because, for most, what used to be a part of an everyday commute is now resulting in cracked windshields.

A resident told KWTX he was driving that stretch of the highway this week when he started hearing loud noises and objects bouncing off his windshield.

”It wasn’t more than a five second delay before the next one hit, and then the next one, and then the next one,” said Mike Wooten, “And then I realized as I saw one rock fly off a car that was passing by, that it was actually the vehicles kicking up the rocks on the roadway.”

Wooten said the first rock to his his car took a decent chunk out of his windshield.

KWTX called The Texas Department of Transportation and learned the agency is sending street sweepers to the area.

When asked why this was the preferred method of pavement, TxDOT said that seal coat is cheaper, durable, flexible, and weather resistant.

Seal coat also extends the life of the existing pavement, the agency said.

