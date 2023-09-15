Good News Friday: September 15, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two seniors in Midway High School’s band and orchestra program have been awarded “Outstanding Performer” distinctions. Violinist, Alanna Schubert and French Horn player, Jacob Wiley who both won Division 1 ratings, the highest rating possible on their solo UIL performances.

And a pair of Midway High School Theatre students were awarded for their performance at the 2023 International Thespian Festival this summer. Seniors Zach Williams and Cole Harris earned perfect scores from every judge and were presented with Thespys medals as the highest-scoring students in their competition category.

The AP College Board has recognized 3 Killeen ISD students for their hard work. Anthony Donnella earned the National African American Recognition award. Gimena Melgarejo and Hugo Velazquez won the National Hispanic Recognition Award.

Buzz Prime is a newer 10 U Little League team from here in Central Texas. They played their 2nd tournament this past weekend and went undefeated until the championship game. Still they had a good run going 5 and 1. In the clip, you can see 3rd base player, Brooke Rios pulling a triple play to shut down an inning.

