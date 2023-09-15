Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Good News Friday: September 15, 2023

By KWTX Producer
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two seniors in Midway High School’s band and orchestra program have been awarded “Outstanding Performer” distinctions. Violinist, Alanna Schubert and French Horn player, Jacob Wiley who both won Division 1 ratings, the highest rating possible on their solo UIL performances.

And a pair of Midway High School Theatre students were awarded for their performance at the 2023 International Thespian Festival this summer. Seniors Zach Williams and Cole Harris earned perfect scores from every judge and were presented with Thespys medals as the highest-scoring students in their competition category.

The AP College Board has recognized 3 Killeen ISD students for their hard work. Anthony Donnella earned the National African American Recognition award. Gimena Melgarejo and Hugo Velazquez won the National Hispanic Recognition Award.

Buzz Prime is a newer 10 U Little League team from here in Central Texas. They played their 2nd tournament this past weekend and went undefeated until the championship game. Still they had a good run going 5 and 1. In the clip, you can see 3rd base player, Brooke Rios pulling a triple play to shut down an inning.

We want to wish a Happy Belated Birthday to our director Jacob Cockrell. He’s been waking up with Central Texas about 19 years now working for KWTX. Jacob is a great guy and even better father! We have appreciate you and all the wisdom you’ve passed on to us. Fish on man!

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waco police release identity of victim in fatal Twin Bridges crash
Magnolia home
‘Fixer Uppers’ Chip and Joanna Gaines selling popular Central Texas property
DPS: Waco man dead in crash involving GMC Yukon near Lorena
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Ardra Robinson
Waco mother of 8 who killed boyfriend ‘to escape abusive relationship’ sentenced to prison

Latest News

Good News Friday: September 15, 2023
Peso Pluma performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the...
Mexican singer Peso Pluma postpones shows in the wake of drug cartel death threats
Groundbreaking for new Texas State Technical College training center begins
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn speaks to delegates during the Republican Party of Texas 2022 Convention...
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn throws support behind Biden impeachment inquiry