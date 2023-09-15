Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Groundbreaking for new Texas State Technical College training center begins

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Leaders from Texas State Technical College, the city of Waco and McLennan County gathered Thursday to ceremonially break the ground on construction of the $17 million workforce center.

Leaders say center, located at Texas Central Park at 2501 Wycon Drive, will increase access to training and build a skilled workforce in McLennan County.

Job seekers will be able to earn credentials quickly for job opportunities.

The training center will be owned and operated by Texas State Technical College and is expected to open in 2024.

Anyone interested in more information can visit tstc.edu.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waco police release identity of victim in fatal Twin Bridges crash
Magnolia home
‘Fixer Uppers’ Chip and Joanna Gaines selling popular Central Texas property
DPS: Waco man dead in crash involving GMC Yukon near Lorena
Crews working to clear the scene of a wreck in Lorena, Texas.
Woman, 79, dies after collision involving four vehicles in Lorena
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.7.23

Latest News

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn speaks to delegates during the Republican Party of Texas 2022 Convention...
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn throws support behind Biden impeachment inquiry
Tenants, landlords struggle to do business with Killeen Housing Authority
“I feel like my independence is threatened”: Disabled tenant, landlord struggle to do business with Killeen Housing Authority
Ex-campus minister at Baylor University, ‘spiritual mentor’ indicted on charges they sexually abused boys
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway teen