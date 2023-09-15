Groundbreaking for new Texas State Technical College training center begins

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Leaders from Texas State Technical College, the city of Waco and McLennan County gathered Thursday to ceremonially break the ground on construction of the $17 million workforce center.

Leaders say center, located at Texas Central Park at 2501 Wycon Drive, will increase access to training and build a skilled workforce in McLennan County.

Job seekers will be able to earn credentials quickly for job opportunities.

The training center will be owned and operated by Texas State Technical College and is expected to open in 2024.

Anyone interested in more information can visit tstc.edu.

