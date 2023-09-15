Keep the umbrella close by for a few more days

Although we’re still not finished with the rain chances across Central Texas, the rain opportunities today and tomorrow will be a bit different than the rain that fell both on Wednesday and Thursday. Instead of starting out with morning rain that gradually tapers throughout the day, we’ll likely start out mostly dry with showers and storms expected to push into the area later in the morning and into the afternoon. Yes, there could be a stray shower or two this morning, but we won’t really see the showers and storms get going until roughly between 10 AM and 5 PM across our area. Morning lows in the low-to-mid 70s may be joined by some fog, especially in locations that saw high rainfall totals. Morning rain chances near 20% will climb to around 60% late this morning through the afternoon as showers and storms move in from the west. Storms that form could contain gusty winds and some small hail, but today’s severe weather risk is only at a level 1, the lowest category. While we may still have rain around for the trip home from school today, rain chances come down to only about 30% by the time many of those Friday night football games kick off with likely dry conditions by the end of the games. Fantastic football weather is expected too! Late day highs today in the low-to-mid 80s will likely stay in the 70s for the entirety of the night tonight.

An overnight rain chance near 30% returns as we move into Saturday morning, but Saturday’s daytime rain chances are down to about 40%. Yes, there will likely be some scattered showers and storms around, especially for the morning through early afternoon hours, but the coverage of the rain should be a lot lower. Plus, there likely will be some spots that entirely miss out on rain. We’re still expecting partly-to-mostly cloudy skies Saturday so highs will rebound only a bit into the mid-80s ahead of a weak cold front that’ll dry us out late in the afternoon. Saturday’s cold front actually ushers in warmer air because it’ll kick the clouds out with sunshine returning Sunday. Sunday’s highs will be warm, climbing to near 90°, but that’s actually close to average for this time of year. High temperatures stay in the low 90s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with chances for rain returning on both Wednesday and Thursday. After the mid-week rain exists, we’ll likely warm up a bit more into the low-to-mid 90s with dry conditions. There were some signs that a cold front would push through next weekend, but the front may not actually get into the state. We are getting into cold front season, but we’re also not quite at the time yet that these cold fronts will move through with any sort of frequency.

