Killeen police officer shoots at dog while assisting animal control

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen Police Officer struck a dog with his issued handgun during an incident assisting Killeen paramedics and Animal Control with dogs Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded at approximately 4:29 p.m. Sept. 14 to the 900 block of Brewster Avenue where it was reported a dog had attacked and bit one of the EMS personnel.

“The Animal Control Unit responded and was able to contain that dog, when a second dog attacked and bit the Animal Control Officer,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killleen Police Department’s spokeswoman.

According to Miramontez, that is when a patrol officer discharged his duty-issued firearm, striking it.

The second dog was subsequently contained by another Animal Control Officer.

No other injuries were reported.

Officers attempted to contact the owner of the dogs but were unsuccessful.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.