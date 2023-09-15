Advertise
Killeen police officer shoots at dog while assisting animal control

No other injuries were reported.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen Police Officer struck a dog with his issued handgun during an incident assisting Killeen paramedics and Animal Control with dogs Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded at approximately 4:29 p.m. Sept. 14 to the 900 block of Brewster Avenue where it was reported a dog had attacked and bit one of the EMS personnel.

“The Animal Control Unit responded and was able to contain that dog, when a second dog attacked and bit the Animal Control Officer,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killleen Police Department’s spokeswoman.

According to Miramontez, that is when a patrol officer discharged his duty-issued firearm, striking it.

The second dog was subsequently contained by another Animal Control Officer.

Officers attempted to contact the owner of the dogs but were unsuccessful.

